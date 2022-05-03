The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a criminal court ruling that two brothers be imprisoned for three months after convicting them of resisting and assaulting a public servant while performing his duties.

The incident began when a report was received to the ambulance institution about a sick condition in the accused’s house, so the ambulance staff went on patrol to the place, and the second accused was seen, who requested to be taken to the hospital.

According to the procedures, it was imperative that a member of his family accompany him, so his father decided that one of his brothers should accompany him, but the patient refused that, and insisted that his older brother, the “first accused”, accompany him, then he got off the ambulance and went inside the house.

Moments later, the first accused came out, insulted the ambulance employee and threatened to beat him, claiming that he mocked his brother, so the ambulance patrol quickly left the place in light of the suspects being dangerous, and headed to a nearby place, and if the first accused catches up, and tries to assault one of its members and hits the glass, then He slipped into the vehicle and assaulted one of them.

When the police patrol attended, the first suspect was arrested and placed inside the patrol, so his brother followed him without permission. After considering the case by the Court of First Instance, which sentenced the two accused to three months in prison, they appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, and they denied the accusation against them.

After examining the case, the Court of Appeal concluded that the contested judgment dealt with the case with all its legal elements and cited evidence derived from the testimony of the victims, which are sufficient to lead to the judgment, on the proof of the accusation, noting that it is not reassuring to deny the accused, and decided to support the judgment Imprisonment for three months.



