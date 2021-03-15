The former transitional president of Bolivia, Jeanine Agnes, who was arrested and accused of turning against her predecessor Evo Morales, announced Sunday that the judiciary had ordered her to be placed in pretrial detention for a period of four months.

After hearing Judge Regina Santa Cruz’s decision during a virtual hearing, Anez wrote on Twitter, “They are putting me in detention for four months pending trial for a coup that has never happened.”

Earlier, the Bolivian prosecutor had requested six months in prison for the former transitional president and two ministers from her government after they were arrested Saturday as part of the investigation into an alleged coup against Morales in 2019, according to my indictment.

Three prosecutors signed this indictment demanding the application of “precautionary measures, including pre-trial detention for a period of six months,” in La Paz, according to what is stated in this document.

Anez has been arrested since Saturday at a police station. Bolivian television broadcast scenes showing the former president upon her arrival at El Alto airport in La Paz, in the presence of the Minister of the Interior and a number of police officers. She described her arrest as “illegal” in front of the press.

On social media, the country’s former transitional president, a conservative who held the presidency of Bolivia from November 2019 until the same month of 2020, condemned her arrest.

Also arrested were two ministers in her government, former Energy Minister Rodrigo Guzman and former Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra.

The Public Prosecution Office’s investigation follows a complaint filed in December by Lydia Patti, a former lawmaker from Morales’ party, the Movement Toward Socialism.

It accuses Anez, the two former ministers, and military and police officials of overthrowing Morales in November 2019.

Agnes, a former senator at the time, took over as interim president of Bolivia after Morales left the country. He had lost the support of the armed forces amid violent protests against his re-election to a fourth term.

But he returned from exile last November after his party’s candidate, Luis Arce, won the presidential election.