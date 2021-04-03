The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a tweet that it posted on its social media accounts, the punishment for fraud by means of information technology.

The Public Prosecution pointed out that according to Article 11 of Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes, the penalty for imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not exceeding one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, Anyone who unlawfully seized, for himself or for others, movable money or a benefit or a bond or signed this bond, by using any fraudulent method or by taking a false name or impersonating an incorrect character, through an information network, an electronic information system, or an information technology means.

The State Public Prosecution pointed out that the information network means a link between two or more groups of information programs and means of information technology that allow users to enter and exchange information, and an electronic information system means a set of information programs and information technology means, intended for processing, managing and storing electronic information or the like.





