The Federal Prosecution Office for Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes ordered the precautionary detention of a resident from an Asian country, pending investigations, after several charges were brought against him.

The charges against him include using the information network to broadcast sensational propaganda that would stir up public opinion and harm the public interest, and the charge of publishing content that does not comply with media content standards and offends Emirati society.

And the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Office of the Attorney General of the State monitored on social media platforms a video clip of the accused, in which he appears dressed in the Emirati dress inside a luxury car showroom, followed by two people carrying a plate with what appears to be large sums of money, and he conducts a dialogue with the owner of the showroom, requesting the purchase of a more expensive car. From the amount of two million dirhams, in an arrogant manner, and distributes financial packages to the exhibition workers in a manner that reveals foolishness and lack of appreciation for the value of money, in a way that would promote a wrong and offensive mental image of the citizens of the state, and ridicule them, and then incite and provoke public opinion, which harms the interest the public. The Public Prosecution also ordered to summon the owner of the car showroom in which the video clip was filmed.

The Public Prosecution called on the users of social media platforms in the country to observe the legal and ethical controls in the media content they broadcast, and to take into account the societal features and the inherent constants in the Emirati society, which necessitated moral commitment in all aspects of behavior, so that they do not fall under the law.