The Dubai Appeals Court upheld a ruling by the Criminal Court to imprison an African visitor for six months and deport him, and imposed a fine of 90,665 dirhams, after he was found guilty of participating with others fleeing in forming a gang targeting bank clients, and they were able to steal an amount of 90,665 dirhams from An (Asian) person, after he withdrew the money from the bank, as they tracked him down, and intercepted his car with their vehicle, assuming the status of policemen, then they stole the money and fled, and the Dubai police managed to arrest the accused, and the search for his accomplices is underway.

A witness from the Dubai police said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he investigated the accused, who confirmed in detail the incident, indicating that he and others formed a gang, and on the day of the incident they went to a bank to target its users, after they had withdrawn large sums of money.

He added that the accused confessed that they saw a person leaving the bank in a commercial center, so they monitored him, and followed him by a vehicle they rented for this purpose, then intercepted his car, and one of the gang members got off claiming that he was a policeman, assaulted the victim, and stole the sums he had He was in possession of him, pointing out that his share of the theft was 12,000 dirhams.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he went to the bank branch located in one of the commercial centers, and withdrew an amount of 90 thousand 665 dirhams for purposes related to his work, and did not notice that someone was monitoring him or monitoring his movements, then he left the center normally, and took his vehicle He walked on Sheikh Zayed Road, until he was surprised by another car, with a number of people with African features, blocking his way, after one of its passengers waved to him to stop, which confused him, pointing out that they forced him to stop, then one of them got out and hit him in the face and head until They injured him, then they stole the money from the car and ran away.

The Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the Criminal Court to imprison the accused for six months and deport him, and added to the ruling a fine of 90,665 dirhams.





