The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an (Asian) suspect to two years in prison and a fine of 200,000 dirhams, after he was found guilty of offering 200,000 dirhams as a bribe to two police officers in Dubai, in exchange for his release, and the same punishment for two of his friends who brought an advance payment of cash to be delivered to the policemen, so they were arrested They were referred with their friend who was already arrested in a forced theft case.

The first accused in the Public Prosecution investigations admitted that he was arrested last June in an incident of coerced theft, and while he was in the Al-Raffa police station, he offered the policeman in charge of guarding him 100,000 dirhams in exchange for his release, so the policeman approached him and asked him for a similar amount to his colleague, so the accused agreed, and got a phone From the policeman, and he called his two friends, the other accused in the case, and asked them to bring the check book from his office, and he drew a check for 150 thousand dirhams to the policeman, and the latter told him that he had agreed with him on 200 thousand dirhams, but the accused apologized on the pretext that he did not have the required amount, and that he would pay him 50 thousand dirhams After his release, the policeman agreed.

In his confessions, the accused added that he asked his two friends to cash the check from the bank and hand the money to the policeman, but they were unable to do so due to the insistence of the bank employee to obtain verbal consent from the accused, and he called the latter, but his phone was switched off due to his arrest.

He pointed out that he contacted the policeman, and asked him to allow his friends to come to take his bank card and withdraw the required amount, so he helped him in that, and they withdrew 50 thousand dirhams as a maximum for daily withdrawal, and he handed it over to him, and he in turn handed him over to the policeman, but he was surprised that he was caught red-handed during the delivery of the money, and his two friends were arrested , As they are aware of the content of the agreement.

They were all transferred to the Public Prosecution Office and from there to the Criminal Court, which imposed a three-year prison sentence and a fine of 200,000 dirhams.





