Abu Dhabi Misdemeanor Court has convicted a social media celebrity for driving his vehicle; On a public road; Recklessly and at speeds exceeding 205 kilometers per hour, putting his life and the lives of road users at risk. The court also convicted a second defendant in the case of participating in the crime by agreement and incitement with the first accused, by filming him and asking him to drive at high speed with the intention of publishing the filming and creating excitement on social networking sites to increase the rate of views.

The court ruled that the two defendants were imprisoned for three months and fined each of them an amount of 100,000 dirhams for the two charges against them for connection. The car and phones used in the crime were confiscated, in addition to the suspension of the driver’s license for the first accused for a period of six months and the denial of the defendants from using the social networking site for a period of six months. The court also ordered the video clip to be erased and the two accounts used in the incident closed completely, with the accused being obligated to pay legal fees.

The court explained the reasons for the ruling; That the competent authorities monitor negative phenomena and violations on social media; She was able to spot a video clip showing a social media celebrity driving his luxury vehicle at speeds of up to 205 kilometers per hour, on one of the main inner streets of Abu Dhabi Island. The clip showed the accused bragging about his vehicle and his strength, indicating that the accused has a mass base in the middle age group, which may affect adolescents and encourage them to commit such acts, in addition to what he represents in endangering the lives of others.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution confirmed: Car parade in public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviors of young people, which represent a threat to their lives and the lives of other road users. Pointing out the need for educational and community agencies to cooperate with the concerned authorities and to intensify awareness campaigns in a way that limits the recklessness of young people on the roads and endangers their lives and the lives of others. It also praised the efforts of the security and judicial authorities in dealing with these behaviors, by taking all legal measures against anyone who seeks to harm the safety of community members or their property.

She added; Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code states that “anyone who willfully commits an act that endangers people’s lives, health, security, or freedoms, shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine, or with either of these two penalties.” Pointing out that the term “imprisonment” in the penal code means that the term of imprisonment is up to three years.

On the other hand, The Abu Dhabi Prosecution appealed to social media celebrities to show responsibility for the media materials they provide to their audiences, especially since most of their followers are teenagers and young adults who consider them as role models for their behavior. Noting that the celebrities’ conducting these behaviors incites others to commit them and exposes them to legal accountability.





