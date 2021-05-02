The Criminal Court in Ajman ruled to imprison an “Arab” person for a period of one year and three months and obligate him to pay 179 thousand dirhams of blood money and deport him from the state after the execution of the punishment, for causing permanent disability and congenital deformities to his wife, after beating her and burning her with various tools and restricting her freedom for a month and torturing her, insulting and threatening her.

The details of the case came back when the wife went to the police and opened a report against her husband, stating that her husband had beaten her, tortured her using an electric wire, burned her with sharp tools, and forced her to drink urine, which brought her to the hospital, and as a result of the report, the police arrested the accused (the husband) and took his statement and was interrogated with him. And refer the case to the prosecution and the court.

The victim, the wife, stated in the reports of the Public Prosecution’s investigations and during hearing her testimony before the court, that the husband insulted her, tortured her and imprisoned her, as he used his hand and an electric wire, heated a fork and burned it with it and he repeated that several times and at different times, indicating that he also shaved her hair and eyebrows He insulted her in offensive and insulting terms, strangled her, bound her hands and feet, beat her and tortured her with a charger cord forcefully over many parts of her body and pulled out her teeth, indicating that he locked her freedom by closing the door on her for a month and taking her phone, which made her unable to seek help from anyone, as she was not You can get out of the room without his presence and knowledge.

The forensic report confirmed that the visible bruises described in the body of the “wife” victim were the result of assault with various tools and on successive dates, as torture over a period of time as stated by the victim’s statements, which caused her permanent disability and a degree of disability of 40% of the aesthetic appearance of the face, and a disability of 25%. From the aesthetic appearance of the breasts, deficiency of 25% of the aesthetic appearance of the body, and 3% of the total capacity of the teeth.

The court listened to the maid who works in the victim’s house, who confirmed that the convict (the husband) was constantly beating his wife and she heard a screaming sound because of the repeated assault on her, as the husband closed the door on the victim and prevented her from leaving for a month, and no one entered On it except with his permission.

The court confronted the accused with the charges against him during the court sessions, and he denied all of them, and said that his wife was cheating on him, and when he told her that he was going to divorce her, she hurt herself.

The medical reports, the attached documents, the statements of the witnesses and the victim, the forensic medicine and the seizure report affirmed that the injuries are not fabricated but rather are assaults by others, and that the court is aware of the medical reports and documents.

