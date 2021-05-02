The Criminal Court in Ajman ruled to imprison an “Arab” person for a period of one year and three months and obligate him to pay 179 thousand dirhams of blood money and to be deported from the state after the implementation of the punishment, for causing permanent disability and congenital deformities to his wife, after beating her and burning her with various tools and restricting her freedom for a month and torturing her, insulting and threatening her.

The details of the case came back when the wife resorted to the police and a report was opened against her husband, stating that her husband had beaten her, tortured her using an electric wire, burned her with sharp tools, and forced her to drink urine, which brought her to the hospital, and as a result of the report, the police arrested the accused husband and took his statement and interrogated him, and the case was referred. For the prosecution and the court.

The victim reported the wife in the reports of the Public Prosecution’s investigations and during hearing her testimony before the court that the husband insulted her, tortured her and imprisoned her, as he used his hand and an electric wire, heated a food fork and burned it with it and he repeated that several times and at different times, indicating that he also shaved her hair and eyebrows, and insulted her In offensive and shameless terms, suffocating her, tying her hands and feet, striking and torturing her with a charger cord forcefully over many parts of her body and pulling out her teeth, indicating that he locked up her freedom by closing the door on her for a month and taking her phone, which made her unable to seek help from anyone, as she was unable to get out From the room except with his presence and knowledge.

The forensic report confirmed that the visible and described bruises in the body of the victim of the “wife” as a result of assault with various tools and on successive dates as torture over a period of time, as stated by the victim’s statements, caused her permanent disability and a degree of disability of 40% of the aesthetic appearance of the face, and the disability of 25% of The aesthetic appearance of the breasts, deficiency of 25% of the aesthetic appearance of the body, and 3% of the total capacity of the teeth. The court listened to the maid who works in the victim’s house, who confirmed that the convicted husband was constantly beating his wife and she heard the sound of screaming and repeated assault on her, as the husband closed the door on the victim and prevented her from leaving for a month, and no one entered her except with his permission.

The court confronted the accused with the charges against him during the court sessions, and he denied all of them, and said that his wife was cheating on him, and when he told her that he was going to divorce her, she hurt herself.

The medical reports, attached documents, statements of witnesses, the victim, forensic medicine and the seizure report confirmed that the injuries are not fabricated but rather are assaults by third parties, and that the court is aware of the medical reports and documents, the accusation attributed to the accused is proven in his right, and accordingly the court ruled convicting and punishing him.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

