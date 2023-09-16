The Federal Capital Prosecution Office began investigating defendants who defrauded people by promoting counterfeit currencies through social networking sites, with discount rates of up to 50% of the value of the real currency.

Investigations revealed that the defendants announced through social media the availability of frozen or suspended currencies, and made them available to those wishing to obtain them in exchange for discounts on the basic price of up to 50%. When the victim communicates with them, the pick-up and delivery location is sent, and their collaborators from the internal gang formation By attending and handing the counterfeit currencies to the victim, obtaining correct amounts in dirhams in return, and fleeing the site, only to surprise the victim that he had been subjected to a fraud and his money had been replaced with counterfeit papers. The Public Prosecution called on the public to obtain currencies and exchange them with licensed authorities, and not to obey or believe what some people falsely promote on social media, targeting those seeking to get rich quickly.