The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a court of first instance convicting a Gulf driver of causing the death of a person who was with him in the car, as a result of driving under the influence of alcohol at a speed exceeding the permitted speed on the road, which led to the car colliding with the street pavement and falling for a distance of three metres.

The court of first instance ruled to imprison the accused for a period of one year, obliging him to pay the full blood money amounting to 200,000 dirhams to the family of the deceased, and suspending his driving license for a period of six months. However, the Court of Appeal modified the prison sentence to three months only, and upheld the rest of the ruling.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the accused was driving his car under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and at a speed exceeding the permitted speed on the road, which led to him losing control of the vehicle’s steering wheel, colliding with the street sidewalk, and then the vehicle deteriorating. The accident resulted in the injury and subsequent death of a person who was with him in the car. It also caused damage to public property in the Jebel Ali area.

A traffic accident expert in the Public Prosecution’s investigations and a police report sent to the scene of the accident stated that the accident occurred due to the vehicle being driven very quickly, which led to the driver losing control of it, a sudden deviation, and it colliding with the sidewalk and deteriorating several times for a distance of three metres.

When the accused was questioned in the police evidence report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he admitted that he was driving the car at a speed ranging from 180 to 200 kilometers per hour, confirming that he lost control of the steering wheel, which led to the car colliding with the street sidewalk and a window belonging to the Electricity Authority.

The accused said that the accident caused the car to deteriorate, causing his friend, who was with him, to be seriously injured, as a result of which he died. He admitted to these two charges during the trial, but denied the third charge, which was driving under the influence of alcohol.

In turn, a legal agent for the father of the deceased person appeared before the court of first instance and submitted a civil claim statement at the conclusion of which he requested that the accused be obligated to pay 51 thousand dirhams as temporary compensation.

The “first instance” traffic court concluded that the defendant was convicted, after examining the case, confirming his error in driving under the influence of alcohol without taking into account caution, which caused him to hit the sidewalk, the deterioration of the vehicle, and the death of his companion. The court ruled to convict him and punish him with imprisonment for a year, obliging him to pay the full legal blood money of 200,000 dirhams, and suspending his driving license for a period of six months. It also ordered that the civil case be referred to the competent court.

For his part, the accused rejected the first-instance ruling, so he appealed it before the Court of Appeal, while the Public Prosecution demanded that the appeal not be accepted and that the appealed ruling be upheld.

At the session scheduled to hear the appeal, the accused appeared and denied the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, but he admitted to the rest of the charges, and his agent submitted a memorandum in which he argued that his client’s statements in the police evidence report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations were incorrect because he made them under the influence of psychological pressure.

At the conclusion of his memorandum, he called on the judiciary to acquit his client, and to exercise mercy on him as a precaution, given that the accused was not at fault in the occurrence of the accident, the absence of a blood test proving his consumption of alcoholic beverages, and the failure to record the name of the accused on the examination form using a blow device. In response to these defenses, the Court of Appeal expressed its satisfaction with the defendant’s statements and his admission of error. It confirmed its satisfaction with the results of the breathalyzer test, upheld his conviction, and modified the period of imprisonment from one year to three months.

