Today, Saturday, the investigating judge at the Naqaus Court in Batna Province, eastern Algeria, ordered that the student accused of stabbing his teacher with a dagger in the back be placed in temporary detention in the juvenile ward.
The Arabic language teacher, in a middle school in the town of Taxlant, in the state of Batna, in eastern Algeria, was stabbed, on Wednesday, by a dagger in the back by the minor student (11 years old) in the fourth year in the same institution. A statement by the public prosecutor stated that the investigating judge in charge of juveniles of the Naqous Court, after receiving the procedures file, hearing the accused and witnesses about the facts and legal study of the procedures file, issued an order to place the accused in temporary detention in the juvenile ward.
He added, “The judicial investigation is still continuing into the facts to reveal all the circumstances of the case.”
Algerian media reported that the child committed this crime, which shook the country, after the teacher asked not to disturb his classmates. However, the student continued to do so, which prompted the teacher to ask him to leave the classroom and bring his parents. However, the student refused the teacher’s request, so she repeated his request to leave. The child monitored his teacher in the school yard, and stabbed her with a dagger in the back, causing her to fall to the ground before being transferred to the hospital.
