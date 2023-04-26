The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film material that it published on its social media accounts, the penalty for impersonation of jobs and attributes, which amounts to five years imprisonment.

The Public Prosecution stated that, according to Article (299) of Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, whoever impersonates a public position shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, and the same penalty shall be imposed on whoever interferes in a public position or service, or conducts In order to achieve an unlawful purpose or to obtain for himself or for others an advantage of any kind.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and no more than five years, if one of the crimes stipulated in the first paragraph occurred in the event of impersonation of workers in the security or police services.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society