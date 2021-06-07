The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced three years in prison and a fine of 2,400 dirhams against four (African) defendants who formed a gang and detained a (Gulf) man after seducing him through a social media application known as “Houzhair”, and tortured and burned him with hot water, and caused him permanent disability, and forced him. For disclosing the data of two bank cards, they forcibly seized 2,400 dirhams from him.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that a message was received to him through the “Houzhair” application from a girl who is supposed to be from South America and gave him her address, and when he arrived at the place he found an African woman, who told him that the owner of the picture would attend immediately, and as soon as he entered, he was surprised by two men and five women who attacked He was beaten on his ears and body, and he tried to resist and escape, but they surrounded him, and one of them brought hot water and poured it on his legs and sensitive areas in his body, and they dropped him to the ground and tied his hands with a piece of cloth, then they photographed him naked, and threatened him with death and other crimes, if he did not disclose the secret number of his bank cards. And the more he resisted, the more they tortured him with boiling water until he lost the ability to resist, and he disclosed the data on the two cards.

The victim added that three women left to withdraw money from the two cards, but they returned without succeeding in that, because the secret numbers are incorrect, and they began torturing him again in a more cruel way, beating him on his face and eyes, and pouring boiling water on him, until he lost consciousness from the severity of the torture .

He indicated that he was surprised when he woke up with a man sitting next to him, left his phone for him and ran away from the place, pointing out that he gathered his strength until he was able to go down to the bottom of the building, and informed the police, and he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent two surgeries, for burns that affected his thigh and a sensitive area of ​​his body. And I couldn’t walk.

A witness from the Dubai Police said that upon receiving the report, a task force was assigned to search and investigate, locate the accused, and arrested four of them, and they confessed that they had committed the crime, noting that they had been luring their victims through social media, and admitted that the victim in this incident had been detained, tortured and robbed.



