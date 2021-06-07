The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced four (African) defendants to three years in prison and a fine of 2,400 dirhams, who formed a gang and detained a (Gulf) man after seducing him through an electronic application, torturing him and burning him with hot water, causing him permanent disability, and forcing him to disclose Data of two bank cards, and forcibly seized 2,400 dirhams from him.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that a message was received to him through a dating application, from a girl who is supposed to be from South America, inviting him to visit her at her place of residence, and when he arrived at the place, he found an African woman, who told him that the owner of the picture would come immediately, and as soon as he entered, He was surprised by two men, and five women, who beat him on his ears and body, and tried to resist and escape, but they surrounded him, and one of them brought hot water, poured it on his legs, and sensitive areas in his body, and threw him to the ground, and tied his hands with a piece of cloth, then they photographed him naked, and threatened to kill him and with crimes Another, if he did not disclose the secret number of his two bank cards, and the more he resisted, they tortured him with boiling water until he lost the ability to resist, and he disclosed the data of the two cards.

The victim added that three women left to withdraw money from the two cards, but they returned without succeeding in that, because the secret numbers are incorrect, and they began torturing him again, in a more cruel way, and they hit him on the face and eyes, and they poured boiling water on him, until he lost consciousness from the severity torture.

He indicated that he was surprised when he woke up to a man sitting next to him, left his phone for him and ran away from the place, pointing out that he gathered his strength until he was able to go down the building, called the police, and was taken to the hospital, where he underwent two surgeries, from burns that hit his thigh and a sensitive area of his body, and unable to walk so far.

For his part, a witness from the Dubai Police said that upon receiving the report, a task force was assigned to search and investigate, locate the accused, arrested four of them, and confessed to having committed the crime, noting that they had been luring their victims through “Social Media”, and admitted that the victim had been detained. In this incident, he was tortured and robbed.

• The victim met a girl through a dating application and lured him into the trap.



