A source familiar with the investigations’ progress indicated, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the Mansoura First Division Prosecution, which is investigating the incident, concluded that 3 nurses participated in the process of filming and circulating the video clip of the dead body.

He pointed out that the investigations initially reached the nurse who filmed the video, and by arresting her, she confessed to two female colleagues who helped her in filming and circulating the video.

According to the source, the goal of the three accused in filming and publishing the video has not yet been clear, but they confirmed during the investigations that they did not intend to offend or violate the sanctity of the victim, but to show the ugliness of the crime.

It should be noted that the circulating video, which “Sky News Arabia” refrains from publishing, included the installation of sad music to attract sympathy with the victim, while tweeters commented that the video aimed to respond to sympathizers with the perpetrator and to show the ugliness of his crime.

According to the source, there will be an official move to delete the circulating video of the victim.

At the same time, lawyer at the Egyptian Court of Cassation, Mohamed Islah, confirmed that the women accused of filming and publishing the video of the victim face several charges punishable by imprisonment, imprisonment and a fine as well.

He explained in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that the first charge facing the three nurses is what is stipulated in Article 189 of the Egyptian Penal Code, which says that “he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine of no less than five thousand pounds and not more than ten thousand pounds, or One of these two penalties applies to anyone who publishes in one of the aforementioned ways what happened in civil or criminal cases that the courts decided to hear in a closed session.

The same article affirms that “there is no penalty for merely publishing the subject of the complaint or for merely publishing the judgment. However, in cases in which it is not permissible to establish evidence of the alleged matters, the announcement of the complaint or the publication of the judgment shall be punished with the penalties stipulated in the first paragraph of this article. The publication of the judgment or the complaint was not made at the request or with the permission of the complainant.

The lawyer explained that “the accused are considered to have published part of the secrets of a case that is still pending before the judiciary, where the death sentence will be appealed and the case will be considered again, and then what the nurses did may affect the course of the case.”

Islah added that Article 190 of the Penal Code stipulates that “in cases other than those that fall under the provisions of the previous article, the courts may, in view of the type of case facts, prohibit, in order to preserve public order or morals, the publication of judicial pleadings or judgments, all or some of them, by one of the methods set forth in Article 171, and whoever violates this shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine of no less than 5,000 pounds and not more than 10,000 pounds, or one of these two penalties.

While the period 191 states that “Whoever publishes, by one of the aforementioned methods, what happened in the secret deliberations of the courts, or who publishes dishonestly and with malicious intent, what happened in the public sessions of the courts shall be punished with the same penalties.”

Article 193 also stipulates that “A penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months and a fine of not less than five thousand pounds and not more than ten thousand pounds, or either of these two penalties, shall be imposed on whoever publishes, by one of the aforementioned methods, news regarding an existing criminal investigation if the investigation authority has She decided to conduct it in the absence of the litigants, or had prohibited broadcasting anything of it out of consideration for public order, morals, or the emergence of the truth.

While Article 160 of the Penal Code stipulates that: “A penalty of imprisonment and a fine of no less than 100 pounds and not more than 500 pounds, or one of these two penalties, shall be inflicted on whoever destroys, breaks, damages or desecrates buildings intended for the establishment of religious rites, symbols, or other inviolable objects when People of a sect or group of people, and everyone who violated the sanctity of graves or cemeteries or desecrated them.”

Lawyer Islah clarified that “what the three nurses did applies to disclosing the secrets of an existing investigation, as well as desecrating and violating the sanctity of graves, the foundations of which are respecting the bodies of the dead buried in them, and therefore all the accusations stipulated in the articles of the aforementioned law, as well as the penalties stipulated therein, apply to their crime.”