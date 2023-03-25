The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film material that it published on its accounts on social media, the penalty for the crime of begging.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 475 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 issuing the Crimes and Penalties Law, whoever commits the crime of begging through begging, with the aim of obtaining a material benefit, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of no less than 5,000 dirhams. or in kind in any form or means.

It is considered an aggravating circumstance if the crime of begging is committed in the following cases: If the beggar is of sound build or has an apparent means of subsistence, and if the beggar has faked injuries or permanent disabilities, pretended to perform a service for others, or used any other means of deception and seduction with the intention of influencing others. to win their sympathy.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.