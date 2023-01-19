Abu Dhabi Police arrested a beggar woman driving a luxury car, among several cases it seized during the past year, while the Public Prosecution Office in the country warned of the crime of electronic begging, indicating that it is punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of no less than 10 thousand dirhams, or one of the following: These two penalties apply to anyone who commits the crime of begging by using information technology means through begging or in any form or means.

And the Public Prosecution stated that whoever uses information technology means to request assistance from federal or local government agencies or one of their officials in an abusive manner or contrary to the truth shall be subject to the same penalty, according to Article (51) of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating Rumors and cybercrime.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police urged members of the public to report cases of beggary through the Command and Control Center (999), stressing the seriousness of the crime of begging and its effects on robbing alms from those in need.

And she called for directing assistance to those who deserve it through official charitable societies approved by the state, in a way that enhances preventive efforts, and establishes security and stability, in a manner that embodies community partnership.

And it tightened control procedures against beggars, as it seized 159 beggars during the period from November 6 to December 12 last at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, confirming its continued efforts to address the scourge of begging, which offends the civilized face of society, as it is a form of veiled fraud by following misleading fraudulent methods.

Abu Dhabi Police implemented continuous campaigns to control beggars to eliminate this unacceptable scourge, urging the public to cooperate and contribute positively with the police in reducing the phenomenon of begging by moving away from distributing alms and zakat in person, and going to official channels, bodies, institutions and charities to ensure that donations reach those who deserve it.

And she revealed one of the stories of beggars who were caught last year, and it was for a woman who was reported by a person, as the police followed her and found her presence in abundance in front of mosques and she was walking a long distance until she reached her car, which turned out to be one of the latest luxury models, in addition to having a lot of money, It was seized and referred to the competent authorities.

And she warned that the most dangerous types of beggary are those who exploit social networking sites through their messages that beg for people’s sympathy and request for help, stressing the main role of society in the continuity of begging through sympathy with this group, as it must always not respond to them, and inform the competent security authorities.

And she called on the public not to give money to beggars, or to respond to their misleading fraudulent methods and illegal aspirations, from which they reap huge fortunes.

