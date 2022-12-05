The State Public Prosecution, through a film it published yesterday on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for damaging information systems.

And she indicated that, according to Article (4) of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 500 thousand dirhams and no more than three million dirhams, or one of these two. The two penalties apply to anyone who intentionally damages, destroys, stops, or disrupts a website, electronic information system, information network, or information technology means.

The penalty shall be temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than 500 thousand dirhams and not more than three million dirhams, if the damage was caused to a banking, media, health or scientific entity, or if the purpose of that was to achieve an illegal matter or the crime occurred as a result of an electronic attack.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to promote legal culture among members of society.