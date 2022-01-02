The State Public Prosecution stated that the crime of spreading rumors and false news is punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams.

She explained, through a film material, which she published yesterday, on her accounts on social media, that according to Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, it is punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams. Whoever uses the information network or an information technology means to broadcast, publish, republish, circulate or re-circulate false news, false data, reports or rumors that are false, malicious, misleading or erroneous, or that violate what has been officially announced, or broadcast exciting propaganda that may incite or arousing public opinion, disturbing public security, spreading terror among the people, or causing harm to the public interest, the national economy, public order, or public health.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and a fine of no less than 200,000 dirhams, if any of the aforementioned acts result in inciting or inciting public opinion against one of the state authorities or institutions, or if it is linked to a time of epidemics, crises, emergencies or disasters. She pointed out that the dissemination of this information comes within the framework of a campaign to promote legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.

