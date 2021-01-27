The Criminal Court in Dubai ruled that six defendants were imprisoned each year and fined three million and 558 thousand dirhams, after they were found guilty of forming a gang and stealing 3.55 million dirhams under duress from an (Arab) merchant, after luring him into a deal of “dollars”, while other defendants in the case acquitted one of them. (Arabic), and the other is visitor (African).

The Public Prosecution investigations revealed that the defendants lured the victim, after agreeing with him to sell an amount in dollars at a price lower than the dealer, so he went to a place in the Al-Qusais region to complete the deal, then a number of them attacked him in the car, and stole the amount from him under duress.

The victim said, in the investigations, that he went to the Al-Nahda Al-Thani area in his possession of three million and 585 thousand dirhams, to buy dollars from someone, and while he was in his vehicle with his friend, an African person came to him to exchange the deal, and asked him to see the amount to ensure his seriousness, and he offered him money. Then, the accused told him that the dollars were in an office in a building opposite the place, and he asked him to send his friend to verify their presence.

The victim added that he sent his friend, accompanied by another accused, to the building, and as soon as they entered, the victim was surprised by two other African people, one of whom went to the door next to him, while the other headed to the back seat, while the defendant who was sitting next to him pulled the bag of money, and grabbed it to prevent him from stealing it. But he hurriedly hit his chest, pulled the bag from him, and fled, and the other two accused also fled.

He pointed out that the police patrols arrived quickly, combed the area and arrested one of the accused, who admitted that he was among the gang members that stole the money, as he took over the security of the back door of the vehicle, to ensure that the victim did not disembark.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that a report was received about the coercive theft, and it was found that the defendants lured the victim that they had dollars and wanted to sell them at a lower price than the market, and they lured him and stole the money from him.

He added that, by continuing the search and investigation, reliable source information was received about the whereabouts of one of the accused, so he was surrounded and seized and voluntarily confessed to his participation in the crime, and he guided the whereabouts of the rest of the accused. They were presented to the victim in a diagnostic queue so that he could identify them, and they were referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution, and from there to the Criminal Court.





