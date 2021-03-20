The Dubai Criminal Court ruled that an African salesman was imprisoned for two months and fined 150,000 dirhams for seizing 12 thousand and 500 dirhams from his girlfriend in exchange for a forged work visa, and a promise that had not been fulfilled with a residence visa, and the Dubai Public Prosecution directed him to commit the felony of forgery with an official document, and embezzlement of money to the detriment of its owners “Dishonesty”.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution (a visitor with the same nationality of the accused), the victim said that she handed him her passport and 12 thousand and 500 dirhams so that he could issue her own residency, at his workplace in one of the companies in the Muraqqabat area.

Two weeks after he delivered the sums of money, the latter sent her an electronic work visa via the WhatsApp application, and she noticed that there was an error in her date of birth, and informed him of that, but he assured her that this was a simple error and did not affect the validity of the visa, and he told her that her passport would take time. The longest residence visa to be installed on.

The victim added that two full months had passed, and she was not able to retrieve her passport, so she kept pressing him until he brought it to her, and by checking it, she did not find a residence visa based on her agreement with him, and he received money from her. Procedure.

She indicated that she had suspected the accused, and felt that he was lying, so she went to one of the data and transactions registration centers of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs to verify the validity of the work visa, and was shocked that the visa was not correct, so she contacted the accused several times and asked him to return her money, but he refused, She filed a complaint against him with the police, and he was arrested, and the Public Prosecution referred him to the Criminal Court, which ruled his conviction.





