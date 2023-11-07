The Fujairah Court of Appeal ruled that six defendants be imprisoned for a period of one year, with the confiscation of the seized amounts, proceeds, and media, and their deportation outside the country after serving the sentence, after they deluded people into the existence of a property outside the country at a low price, which led to deceiving the victims and forcing them to hand over amounts amounting to nine million. And 484 dirhams.

The details of the case are that one of the defendants, in cooperation with unknown others, seized an amount of 150,000 dirhams from one of the victims of the deception, after deceiving him that he was selling a property outside the country, represented by a residential apartment, which led him to make an agreement between them to buy the property in one of the commercial stores in the Emirate of Fujairah. He handed him the agreed upon amount, but was later surprised by the escape of the accused, which prompted him to file a lawsuit to recover his money from him.

The court charged the six defendants with three charges: that they and unknown others seized for themselves a cash sum of 150,000 dirhams from the victim through fraudulent means by making him believe that there was a property outside the country to buy at a low price, which led to deceiving the victim and forcing him to hand over the amount to them. The defendants managed to seize for themselves an amount exceeding nine million dirhams from others through fraudulent methods and deceived them into handing over the amounts. The third charge against the six was that they committed the crime of money laundering by acquiring cash amounts amounting to nine million and 484 dirhams owned by the victims, and they also transferred them and carried out buying and selling operations with them, with the intention of concealing and camouflaging their illegal sources.

The court stated that there is no blame on the Court of Appeal if it refers to the reasons for the appealed ruling as long as it finds them sufficient to carry its ruling on it, and since it is guided by the above, and since the appealed ruling took into account the incident and the evidence proving it with insight and foresight, and decided to punish the accused in accordance with the correct law, the court goes along with it. This judiciary decides to uphold it based on its reasons, taking into account the connection between all the charges against the accused.

The Fujairah Court of Appeal ruled to accept the appeal in form and substance, canceling the appealed ruling, upholding the imprisonment of the accused for one year, and removing them from all charges against them.