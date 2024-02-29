An Asian person devised a trick to seize other people's money by publishing an advertisement on social media about the availability of a remote job. An Asian woman contacted him, expressing her desire to get the job. He asked her to bring her laptop to download a job-specific program on it. Then he ignored her when he met her near a mall and stole the device, but the Dubai Police were able to arrest him and return the device, even though it had been sold.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the misdemeanor court on charges of fraudulently seizing the money of others, noting that he resorted to deception to lure her into handing him the device. The court ruled that he be convicted, imprisoned for a month, fined the value of the stolen computer, and deported from the state.

The details of the case stated, according to what was established in the court’s certainty and was reassured by its conscience, that the victim responded to one of the advertisements for job vacancies, which someone had published on social media platforms, and she contacted the owner of the advertisement, who asked her to meet him in one of the major stores specializing in electronic devices, so that he would download one of the advertisements. Programs required for the job.

The victim actually went to the specified location and gave him the device based on their agreement, but he ignored her and left for an unknown destination, and sold the computer for 150 dirhams. When it was seized, he admitted to committing what was charged to him, and directed those in charge of the exact location where he sold the device, so they were able to seize it and return it.

When the victim was questioned during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, she explained that she responded to the accused and was fooled by his trick, given her need to work, noting that he assured her that the program that he would download to her device would help her complete her work quickly.

In turn, the accused confessed to his crime during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, stating that his visa allowing him to be in the country had expired, and he was unable to pay the fine for the period during which he resided in the country illegally, so he resorted to this method to obtain the money, and repeated his confession before the court, requesting Use compassion with him.

After considering the case, the misdemeanor court found the accused guilty, noting in the merits of its ruling that confession in criminal matters is one of the elements of evidence that the trial court has complete freedom to estimate its value and proof, and that it may take the accused’s confession at any stage of the case, as long as it is She was reassured that it was true and consistent with the truth, noting her reassurance of the integrity of the evidence in this case, and then she ruled that he be imprisoned for a month, fined him 150 dirhams, and deported him from the state.

• Dubai Police arrested the fraudster and returned the computer to the woman despite selling it.