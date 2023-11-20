The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a five-year prison sentence for an Asian man, and fined him 50,000 dirhams, in addition to deportation, after it was proven that he had supplied five of his friends with crystal meth, so they could take it for free, despite his denial and claim that they obtained it from his wallet while he was sleeping without his knowledge.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to what was established in the court’s confidence and which its conscience was reassured by, that reliable information was received by the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, indicating that two Asian people were taking narcotic substances and psychotropic substances, and possessing a quantity of them, and investigations proved the validity of this information, so it was concluded. Obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution.

When the control team arrived at their residence, it was discovered that there were two other wanted people, and a fifth person. They were all arrested and referred to the General Department of Criminal Evidence, which confirmed that they had taken crystal meth, and they admitted that they had obtained it from the accused in this case for free. Accordingly, the necessary measures were taken, and the accused was arrested, and when he was questioned during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he admitted that he used hashish and crystal, and the sample taken from him proved that, but he denied the charge of facilitating the use of the other accused, stating that he was hiding a quantity of crystal meth in his wallet. He placed it next to the bed on which he slept, and the other defendants obtained it without his knowledge. The court of first instance stated that it was satisfied with the evidence proving the incident, and the testimony of the other defendants referred for drug abuse that they obtained crystal meth from him for free, and therefore it turned away from denying it, and saw it as a means of defense, its leg to ward off the accusation and escape punishment. The court ruled to convict him of charges of facilitation and drug abuse, and punished him with five years in prison, a fine of 50,000 dirhams, and deportation from the country.