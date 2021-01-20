The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled that a manager in an (Asian) company has been imprisoned for six months, followed by deportation, after being convicted of threatening to burn himself and his company, when he went to its headquarters carrying a gallon of gasoline, demanding payment of amounts owed to him.

A Dubai police witness said that a report was received by the Command and Control Center about a problem at the headquarters of a company in the Hamriyah area, so he moved there and went to the accountant’s office to find the accused standing in possession of a plastic gallon containing gasoline, and he hid it behind his back. If they did not pay the amounts owed to him, he tied him up and took him to the police station.

The account manager of the company that witnessed the incident stated that the accused was angry and raised fear among those in the company because of his behavior, given that he was carrying a gallon of gasoline and a lighter threatening to burn the company’s headquarters, so he informed the police that arrested him.

The accused admitted in the police report of evidence of his crime, and repeated his confession in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred him to the Criminal Court, and a ruling was issued for his conviction, imprisonment and deportation.





