A European person was surprised by a text message from his bank, stating that 2,088 dirhams had been withdrawn from his credit card through purchases from electronic shopping sites. He informed the bank to stop the card, then informed the Dubai Police via the electronic crime platform (eCrime).

Cybercrime experts at Dubai Police were able to identify the card user (an Arab national), and he was referred to the Public Prosecution. He admitted that he had purchased the card data from an electronic market that sells stolen bank cards over the Internet, for $15 per card. The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the misdemeanor court, which punished him with imprisonment for a month, fined him the amount he seized, and deported him from the state.

In detail, the facts of the case heard by the Dubai Misdemeanor Court stated that the victim, a European national, received several text messages indicating that an amount of 2,088 dirhams had been deducted from his credit card.

The victim said that all purchases were made through online commercial operations in electronic markets, stressing that he did not make these purchases or authorize anyone to make them. He added that he contacted his bank and told the relevant employees that someone had hacked his credit card data, then filed a complaint through the Dubai Police cybercrime platform. After receiving the report, the Anti-Cybercrime Team at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations at Dubai Police conducted the necessary investigations, identified the recipient of the goods purchased with the stolen credit card, and arrested him.

When he was questioned during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he admitted that he used the complainant’s credit card information to purchase items from various electronic stores, and that he regularly carried out these operations using different cards belonging to others.

The accused revealed that a friend of his told him that there was a website that sold stolen credit card data, so he bought a number of cards from this website for $15 each, and began using them for his personal benefit, claiming that he did not know when he bought them that they were stolen cards or obtained fraudulently.

After examining the case, the court stated in its merits that it was satisfied with the evidence proving the incident, including the defendant’s confession and the victim’s statement, and concluded by convicting the first on charges of using a credit card without authorization to conduct purchasing transactions with the intention of obtaining money for himself, and ruled that he be imprisoned for one month and fined 2088. A dirham and deport him from the country.

It is noteworthy that the Court of Cassation in Dubai upheld the conviction of a gang consisting of nine defendants of different Arab, Asian and African nationalities who were professional in electronic fraud using advanced methods. Among them was a defendant known among electronic criminal circles for his ability to hack the “one password” that is sent from banks to verify the authenticity of operations. Purchases and transfers made by its customers.

The lawsuit papers revealed, as determined by the court, that the defendants fraudulently seized more than 280,000 dirhams, through purchases from shopping sites for well-known companies, using stolen credit card data belonging to other people, inflicting on the companies double losses represented in the value of the goods they seized. And the amounts that must be returned to the owners of hacked cards whose data are sold on banned websites issued by two foreign countries.

• A European was surprised by the withdrawal of 2,088 dirhams from his credit card from electronic shopping sites.