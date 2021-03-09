The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled that an (Asian) maid has been imprisoned for three months and deported on charges of stealing a phone chip from her employer’s son and giving it to her friend who used her to make international and local calls and surf the Internet, so she accumulated bills of 1,296 dirhams.

The owner of the house, (a Gulf businessman), said that the defendant worked for a maid and left the house. About four months after her escape, his son discovered that his phone chip had been stolen and was being used by a woman whose photo appeared on the WhatsApp application. He informed the police, pointing to The bill for using the phone amounted to 1296 dirhams.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that he followed up the report after the author confirmed that someone uses his son’s phone number to make local and international phone calls and uses the Internet package, and was able to determine the location of the woman using the chip based on her picture on the app.

He added that an ambush had been prepared for her in the Karama area and her arrest, and by asking how she obtained the chip, she stated that her friend, the former servant of the victim, was the one who gave her to her because she did not have any means of communication, pointing out that the search efforts led to the arrest of the maid who was mentioned in the evidence record The police and the Public Prosecution investigations said that they found the slide in the garbage bin before escaping from her sponsor’s house, then delivered it to her friend so that she could use it in light of the fact that she did not have a chip.

The court sentenced her to three months in prison and deported after serving her sentence.





