The Dubai Criminal Court ruled seven Asians guilty of stealing electrical cables, and they were able to break the lock on the door of a warehouse belonging to a company and steal 150 meters of wire, worth an estimated 220,000 dirhams. The Court of Appeal later named one of the defendants.

The details of the case – according to what was established in the court’s confidence and reassured its conscience, and which took place in the Public Prosecution’s investigations – stated that the defendants planned among themselves to steal the cables, and they went at night to the scene of the incident, and in possession of a weapon consisting of iron scissors, which they used to destroy the lock of the warehouse door, the door of the electrical room, and the device. Air conditioning, then they infiltrated the company and embezzled movables consisting of 150 meters of electrical wires owned by the victim facility, then they fled.

The company submitting the report stated that the company’s security guard was inspecting the headquarters and noticed a break in the warehouse door, and discovered that electrical cables had been stolen and cut with sharp tools. The door to the electrical room and the warehouse air conditioner were also broken, and wires were stolen from them, which led to their damage and became The air conditioner is unusable.

In turn, a witness from Dubai Police said that a report was received by the operations room about the theft of electrical cables from a warehouse belonging to a company, and by analyzing the incident and inspecting the place, the work team realized that the method used to carry out the crime was followed by a group of Asians who were lurking around the sites under construction, and assigning roles. Among them, whether surveillance and monitoring, infiltrating the place and cutting the cables using iron scissors designated for that, then transporting them by truck and selling them.

He added that a generalization was made against one of the accused, because his fingerprint matched a trace taken from the site of the accident. The team was able to locate and arrest him, and when asked about the incident, he admitted that he had participated with others of the same nationality in carrying out several thefts.

The arrested defendant stated that he was transported with others in a car to the location where they had agreed to steal it, and they cut the wires and transported them to another place. He received 300 dirhams in exchange for his participation in the crime, and he was directed to the rest of the defendants, a number of whom were arrested, while others are still under prosecution.

After examining the case, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that it was satisfied with the evidence proving the incident against the defendants who went to the scene of the incident at night in possession of a weapon to be used in theft, and they broke and destroyed the property of the victim establishment, and in this way they were able to embezzle the aforementioned movables without the consent of its owner. Pointing out that it is confident that the accused are intentionally embezzling movables, it therefore orders them to be imprisoned for six months, fined them 220 thousand dirhams in solidarity, and deport them from the state.