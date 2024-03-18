The Fujairah Court of Appeal ruled to imprison and deport six people who obtained sums of money from illegal sources and obtained them through fraudulent means.

In detail, the Public Prosecution charged six people who communicated with unknown persons to seize for themselves a cash sum of 150,000 dirhams, through a fraudulent method, where they tricked the victim into selling a property at a low price, so he handed over the sum to them. They also communicated with other unknown persons to seize for themselves another sum of cash. It exceeded nine million dirhams, also through fraudulent means, which led to deceiving the victims and forcing them to hand over the amounts.

The defendants, in cooperation with unknown others, also committed the crime of money laundering, by acquiring cash amounts owned by the victims, using them, transferring them, and carrying out transfers and purchases with the intention of concealing and camouflaging their illicit source. The prosecution requested their punishment in accordance with Federal Law No. 10 of 2018 regarding confronting money laundering crimes. Money and combating the financing of terrorism.

The Court of Appeal ruled to punish the defendants for the charges against them, confiscate the seized funds, deport them from the state, and obligated them to pay the fees and expenses of the case.