Legal Adviser Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif warned the curious against eavesdropping on others, whether phone calls or social media programs, and publishing and disclosing people’s secrets and privacy, explaining that the rumor law tightened the penalty for this crime, with imprisonment and a fine of up to half a million dirhams.

Al-Sharif said, in daily episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” to shed light on the newly issued laws, including the rumors law, that wiretapping the calls of others is a crime punishable by law, noting that intruders in the past, and during the period of landlines, were eavesdropping and spying on Others’ calls, due to overlapping lines, or through certain devices or code, and this issue has been repeated in the stage of mobile phones, especially in countries that do not have strong communications networks.

He added that the phenomenon of wiretapping developed in several countries, and spread to social networking sites via the Internet, noting that the Emirati legislator was alert to such matters, defining the word objection in the definitions article in the Rumors Law as “watching or monitoring data or information, or obtaining it for the purpose of eavesdropping, disabling, storing, copying, recording, circumventing, changing content, misusing, modifying the path or redirecting, for illegal and unlawful reasons, in other words, every curious or criminal will be held accountable for it, but it is possible if you call Security requirements that this objection be from the competent authorities, there is no problem, and of course this is in accordance with the procedural and legal regulation.” Al-Sharif explained that the legislator decided, in the penalty of such objectors, in Article (12) of the Rumors Law, “that whoever obstructs or obstructs access to An information network, website, electronic information system or any electronic communication, information or data. If the offender discloses or leaks this information, data or the content of the communication that he obtained through the objection, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine not exceeding one million dirhams, even if this objection is against a state institution, the legislator decided in item (3) (12) The penalty is temporary imprisonment. Al-Sharif called for caution against committing these practices that are punishable by law, as well as educating children about these behaviors and falling into prohibited matters.



