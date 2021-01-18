Members of the Federal National Council will discuss, during the session scheduled for today, headed by Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Council, a draft federal law regarding the regulation and protection of industrial property rights, in the presence of the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, and the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al-Hamli.

The head of the Council’s Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, Saeed Al-Abdi, told Emirates Today that the draft law protects the rights of inventors, innovators and original rights holders in innovations, and allows anyone from outside the country to register any invention or innovation of his own inside the country, as it included a project The law has heavy penalties against violators of its provisions and articles, up to a maximum of imprisonment and one million dirhams fine, when it is proven that the invention is imitated or violated the innovations of others.

The session witnessed the directing of five questions from three council members to government representatives, including two questions to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, one of them from the First Vice President of the Council, Hamad Al-Rahoumi, about “establishing management centers”, through which he inquires about the current situation of labor recruitment offices that used to be A list before the Ministry granted licenses to bring and operate the support service work under the name of “Tadbeer”, in accordance with the conditions and specifications required to operate it.

The member, Shatha Al-Naqbi, addresses the second question to Al-Hamli about “the ministry’s procedures to reduce the phenomenon of work during the period of deprivation,” in which it deals with the Ministry’s procedures to limit the phenomenon of work during the period of deprivation, in light of the workers who have been subjected to the deprivation of work, to enter the state with visit visas And work for the private sector, or obtain a work permit for other semi-government agencies.

While the Minister of Economy receives three questions from the members of the Council, the first of which is from the member Obaid Al-Salami, about “measures to limit price hikes in unusual circumstances,” and he inquires about measures to limit price hikes in unusual circumstances, especially under Federal Law No. (24) ) Of 2006 in the matter of consumer protection and its implementing regulations, which aim to protect consumers in unusual circumstances, which leads to price stability and the reduction of harmful practices that may have negative consequences for consumers.

Member Sabreen Al Yamahi asked about the role of the Ministry of Economy in supporting citizen entrepreneurs who own projects and small and medium enterprises, to rescue them from the losses they incur as a result of the repercussions of the global pandemic “Covid-19”.

Regarding the draft laws received from the committees, the council discusses a draft federal law regarding the protection of industrial property, which was reviewed by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Council, and amendments and additions were made to it that included ideas that contribute to improving the substantive provisions of the law, and approved its final report on it.

The head of the committee, Saeed Al-Abdi, confirmed that the committee was briefed during the discussion of the draft law on comparative legal studies with international agreements organizing industrial property that the state has ratified, and the comparative laws regulating industrial property followed in many developed countries.

Al-Abdi explained to “Emirates Today” that the law includes 80 articles, which aim to keep pace with the scientific and international developments that have taken place in the level of protecting industrial property rights, and to support knowledge and innovation in the country, in addition to keeping abreast of the latest developments in the level of industrial property rights, in line with the state’s obligations. Within the framework of the International Intellectual Property Organization and the World Trade Organization, noting that the government decided to propose this law, in view of the scientific and international developments that have taken place in the level of protection of industrial property rights.

He said: “Among the most prominent strengths that were taken into account in the articles of the draft law are protecting the rights of inventors, innovators and original rights holders in innovations, and clarifying the necessary mechanisms and procedures for patent applications, in addition to making it available to anyone from outside the country to register any invention or innovation of his own. Within the country, what makes the UAE an attractive destination for innovators.

A draft federal law regarding the regulation and protection of industrial property rights includes eight chapters, divided into 80 articles, that dealt with provisions related to patenting and utility certificates, compulsory licenses, relinquishing the patent or utility certificate, and the cases of each of them, and the provisions relating to the international patent application, related to Industrial designs, contractual licenses, provisions related to layout designs of integrated circuits, claims for damages, preventive measures and penalties.

It also includes heavy penalties against violators of its provisions and articles, up to imprisonment and fines ranging between 100 thousand and one million dirhams, against everyone who is proven to have submitted documents or given false or forged information to obtain a patent, utility certificate, or know-how, and anyone who imitates an invention or A method of making or an element of know-how, or deliberately infringing on any right protected by this law.

Shares of a cooperative

The First Deputy Chairman of the Council, Hamad Al-Rahoumi, addresses a question to the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, in which he reviews that one of the consumer cooperative societies, through its internal system for trading its shares, set 50 dirhams and 70 fils as a minimum price for the share that cannot be relinquished. Due to the reluctance of buyers to buy at the price offered by the association, in contrast to the desire of shareholders wishing to sell below this price, and as a result of the association’s continuing to control the selling price of shares, a number of stock owners wishing to sell their shares were severely damaged, especially after the economic effects of the “Covid 19 pandemic”. », Wondering about the legal basis on which the association relied to carry out these actions that harmed the owners of shares wishing to sell their shares.





