The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a film material that it published on its social media accounts, the punishment for committing acts of witchcraft and sorcery.

The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Article 316 bis (1) of the Federal Penal Code, whoever commits an act of witchcraft or sorcery is punishable by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams. Intended to affect the body, heart, mind, or will of others, directly or indirectly, whether they are real or imagined.

Among the acts of sorcery are the following: camouflaging the eyes of people, or controlling their senses or their hearts by any means, in order to get them to see something contrary to the truth, claim knowledge of the unseen or knowledge of secrets, or inform about what is in the conscience by any means with the intention of exploiting people, and the court rules By deporting the foreign convict from the state.





