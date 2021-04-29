Dubai Police continued efforts to educate the community about the dangers of fireworks, coinciding with the month of Ramadan and the approaching Eid Al Fitr, within the framework of the annual initiative that it implements in cooperation and coordination with the International Hemaya Center of the General Administration for Drug Control and the Department of Economic Development, warning of the penalty for selling fireworks without A license, and its punishment is up to one year in prison and a fine of 100,000 dirhams.

The Director of the General Administration for Security of Bodies, Facilities and Emergencies, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, said that protecting children, families and society is the basis for the initiatives and campaigns implemented by Dubai Police, in order to protect society from those with weak souls, who take advantage of the month of Ramadan, holidays and events to sell fireworks. With the aim of financial gain, ignoring the dangers it poses to the safety of children and society.

He added that the campaign aims to educate the community about the dangers of fireworks, control unlicensed fireworks and violate their owners, and activate communication and coordination between government and private institutions to confront these phenomena, as the campaign is implemented by several means, including inspection tours of stores and warehouses, in coordination with the relevant authorities, And awareness through social networking sites.

Al-Ghaithi added that the campaign team is delivering clear information to parents and children about the extent of the danger of fireworks that cause injuries that may result in burns and various deformations that lead to permanent disabilities, in addition to causing fires that threaten the safety of people and property, and cause material and environmental damage.

He stressed the importance of the effective role of the family by preventing its children from having fun with fireworks, turning them into more useful games, and raising the level of family awareness of the dangers that may result from the use of fireworks.

Al-Ghaithi stated that the penalty stipulated in Article 54 specifies the penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who without a license trade in fireworks, importing, exporting, manufacturing, or entering the state.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

