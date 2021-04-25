The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned against the punishment of reciprocal beating between spouses, as his punishment amounts to a fine and imprisonment, depending on whether the act constitutes a misdemeanor or a felony, according to the duration of the injury treatment and whether or not he left the injury with a disability.

Al-Sharif mentioned that there were cases in which men were victims of beatings and violence from their wives, stressing that marital life could not be straightened in light of quarrels that amounted to beating.

He pointed out that the battered husband has the right to request divorce and in such cases, the husband is affected by the divorce, so it is permissible for him to file a case for divorce, because the wife does not deserve legal rights, as she is the cause of the divorce, and harms the husband.

In the thirteenth episode of In Our Life, the “Emirates Today” program presented a story on its platforms, presented by Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, the story of an Arab husband who complains of being repeatedly assaulted by his wife, who works as a school of physical education, as her love for her prevents him from divorcing her.

He says that “his wife has many participations in sports tournaments, in the field of karate, and when a problem occurs among us in many homes, we try to solve it through dialogue, but the problem is that my wife is very stubborn,” adding that she hits him with a “box” on the face, and this has become Usually with my wife, since we all disagree, she hits me, but on my part I refrain from hitting her and I do not want to release her because of my love for her and I do not want my son to raise away from me

Legal expert: Imprisonment and fine are the punishment for beating husbands, and they are entitled to divorce due to harm

Al-Sharif said that from the legal point of view, the injured spouse can go to the relevant police station to open a report about the beating incident, where the injured will be transferred to the hospital, to sign a medical examination, to determine the injury, its type, and its duration, and determine whether the act constitutes a misdemeanor, or a felony, and the duration Treatment of the injury, and whether or not the injury has left a handicap, and in light of the ruling, in the criminal case, compensation can be claimed for any material and moral damages that have been caused to the victim as a result of that injury.





