The Public Prosecution office in the state called on individuals to abide by the laws, and not to deal in any way with fireworks and those who trade them, in order to preserve the safety of everyone and avoid legal accountability.

She explained through a film material, which she published through her social media accounts, that the legislator stipulated in Article 1 of the Federal Decree-Law regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and hazardous materials, that “explosives are a chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed. For factors predisposed as an activating force in the production of pressure and heat at a certain speed, leading to influence or damage to the surrounding area, including fireworks.

Article 3 of the law stipulates that “explosives may not be acquired, possessed, possessed, or carried, or imported, exported, re-exported, transited, shipped in transit, or traded, manufactured, repaired, transported, or disposed of in any form, except After obtaining a license or permit to do so from the licensing authority or from the concerned authority ».

Article 54 stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than a year and a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who without a license trade in fireworks, importing, exporting, manufacturing, or bringing them to and from the state.

The Public Prosecution seeks to enhance the legal culture among members of society, and to raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

