The State Public Prosecution stated that the penalty for publishing data that does not comply with the standards of media content is imprisonment and a fine, this came in a tweet it published yesterday on its accounts on social media, to clarify

Penalty for the crime of publishing data or information that does not comply with media content standards.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 19 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, anyone responsible for a period of imprisonment not exceeding one year and a fine of not less than 30,000 dirhams and not more than 300,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, shall be liable for Managing a website or an electronic account that has published content, data or information on any of them that does not comply with the standards of media content issued by the competent authorities.

She pointed out that the dissemination of this information is part of an ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, disseminate all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

