The State Public Prosecution confirmed that imprisonment for a period of up to five years and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, is a penalty for flying a drone, in contrast to the ban issued by the competent authorities.

The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published yesterday on its accounts on social media, stated that according to Article 176 of Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 regarding the Crimes and Penalties Law, it is punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and not more than five years. And a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties for “anyone who flies over areas of the state’s territory in violation of the ban issued by the competent authorities, and flying with a drone is considered flying.”

An attempt to fly an unmanned aircraft in violation of the ban issued by the competent authorities is punishable by imprisonment or a fine.



