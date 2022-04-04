Legal Adviser, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned against conducting surveys and statistical studies without permission through social media, as the legislator decided in Article (47) of the Rumors and Cybercrime Law, a penalty of imprisonment and a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams, and not more than 500,000 dirhams. dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who uses a computer program, a computer network, or any information technology means, to conduct statistical surveys or survey studies, without permission from the competent authority.

Al-Sharif explained, what is meant by statistical studies, in video episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” with the aim of shedding light on the newly issued laws, that they are often used to describe the means of collecting information from a sample of people, and this sample is usually just a small part of the population groups under study. .

He reviewed an example of this, in the presence of a factory operating in a specific activity, or the production of a type of food, clothing, or others, and then conducting studies and surveys, with the aim of studying the market, and identifying the extent to which the surrounding area needed its products. Al-Sharif stated that these surveys are usually carried out by direct meeting with people, or by phone or even by mail, and with the spread of modern technologies, they are carried out via e-mail – e-mail – or through social media, adding that the goal of statistics is to study the market, or to identify patterns a particular community, its inclinations, or any goal on which these surveys are based. He explained that what is meant by exploratory studies are the first steps taken by any researcher, with the intention of preparing for a specific thing, and they are usually inaccurate, but depend on communication with specific people, from certain groups, in which the researcher seeks to collect information about a particular matter, not like surveys The statistic that relies on random communication with people in a particular vicinity.

He pointed out that such statistical surveys and surveys now have certain companies that carry out them, and they must be licensed, as well as the government agencies concerned with this matter, whether it is a ministry or an authority concerned with statistics, because it is a planning step, after which the proposal is made for implementation.

He explained that some may take advantage of such statistics and survey studies, by recruiting them for countries, or harming the interests of certain countries, adding that the second paragraph of Article 47 decided that the penalty would be temporary imprisonment, if the offender intended to commit it, “means Survey Studies and Statistical Surveys” Influencing or harming the interests of the state.



