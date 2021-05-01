Abu Dhabi Misdemeanor Court sentenced two people to prison and fines, one of whom drove his vehicle recklessly and the other incited him to do so and photographed it with the intention of posting on social media to attract higher views.

The court decided to imprison the two defendants for three months and fine each of them an amount of 100,000 dirhams for the two charges against them for engagement, confiscation of the car and phones used in the crime, stopping the operation of the driver’s license for the first accused for a period of six months, and depriving them of using the social networking site for a period of six months.

The court also ordered the video clip to be erased and the two accounts used in the incident closed completely, with the accused being obligated to pay legal fees.

A “YouTuber” drove his vehicle on a reckless and reckless highway at speeds exceeding 205 km per hour, putting his life and the lives of road users at risk.

The court clarified in the merits of the ruling that the competent authorities to monitor negative phenomena and irregularities on social media sites were able to monitor a video clip depicting a social media celebrity driving his luxury vehicle at speeds of up to 205 km per hour on one of the main inner streets of Abu Dhabi Island, and the clip showed the accused proud of his vehicle And his strength is indicating that the accused has a mass base in the middle age group, which may affect adolescents and encourage them to commit such acts in addition to what it represents in endangering the lives of others.

For its part, the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi confirmed that car parade in public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviors of young people, which represent a threat to their lives and the lives of other road users, pointing to the need for educational and community authorities to cooperate with the concerned authorities and intensify awareness campaigns in a way that limits the recklessness of young people on the roads And endangering their lives and the lives of others at risk. It also praised the efforts of the security and judicial authorities in dealing with these behaviors by taking all legal measures against anyone who is tempted by himself to harm the safety of members of society or his property.

She added that Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code stipulates that “anyone who willfully commits an act that endangers people’s lives, health, security, or freedoms shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine, or one of these two penalties,” explaining that the term “imprisonment” in the penal code means that the term of imprisonment reaches To three years.

On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi Prosecution appealed to social media celebrities to show responsibility for the media materials they provide to their audiences, especially as most of their followers are teenagers and young men who consider them as role models for their behavior, noting that the celebrities’ conduct of these behaviors incites others to commit them and exposes them to legal accountability.





