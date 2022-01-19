Legal Counsel Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif stated that the recently issued anti-rumor and cybercrime law tightened the penalty for impersonators on social media, up to imprisonment and a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams, and not more than 200 thousand dirhams, or one of the These two penalties.

Al-Sharif stated, in the second episode of a series of episodes published by “Emirates Today” through its accounts on social networking sites, to introduce the recently issued laws, that there are those who commit crimes through a website or email under a pseudonym, such as “the wild horse”, for example, and there are those who create a website or An email is attributed to a specific person or institution, and there are those who break into another’s website and commit the crimes they commit as if the owner of the website or account was the one who did so without the knowledge or intent of the website or account owner.

He said: “Our talk today is about an issue that concerns many of us. There are many crimes that are committed through websites, such as spreading rumors, inciting sedition, contempt, threatening, intimidation, forgery, insult, fraud, human trafficking, and others, and this is done in different ways such as creating a website or email in the name of a person. A certain commits crimes using this website or e-mail, and this is easy to access and punish because he is known through his data, but there are those who commit crimes through a website or e-mail under a pseudonym, such as (the wild horse), for example, and there are those who create a website or e-mail and attribute it to a person or institution And whoever breaks into another’s website and commits the crimes he commits, as if the owner of the website or account was the one who did so without the knowledge or intention of the owner of the site or account.”

Al-Sharif pointed out that “the common denominator between these cases is that the perpetrator is unknown, so is it possible to reach him? What is the difference between the pictures we mentioned?

He explained that “access to the offender in these cases is a purely technical and technical issue, and within the limits of our knowledge and contact with some specialized authorities in this regard, by virtue of our practice of the legal profession, it is possible to reach the offender if he is inside the state, but if he is outside it, the matter is difficult to an almost impossible degree, especially if There was craftsmanship.”

He said that «in the case of a pseudonym, all data is not real, and in the case of a forged account, the data is for the person who attributed the account to him and not to the forger, but in the case of hacking the account, there is no data».

Al-Sharif stressed that “the law guarantees the criminalization of these acts in all their forms and manifestations, but the dilemma is how and the mechanism of combating them and reaching the perpetrator if they are discovered.

