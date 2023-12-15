The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warned of the penalty for revealing secrets and violating privacy, noting that there are five legal violations that place their perpetrators under the penalty of the Anti-Rumor and Cybercrime Law, with a penalty of up to imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 dirhams, while the Abu Dhabi Center for Legal and Community Awareness in the Judicial Department launched ( Responsibility), a campaign to enhance societal culture about what constitutes a violation of privacy and the private life of individuals, and the social damage and negative effects resulting from it.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department published an awareness film on its social media accounts, through which it explained the penalty for revealing secrets and violating privacy, noting that Article 44 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes stipulates a penalty. Imprisonment for a period of not less than six months, and a fine of not less than 150,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who uses an information network, an electronic information system, or an information technology means, to violate people’s privacy. And the sanctity of their private or family lives without their consent.

The department explained that the circumstances that require the application of this penalty include five legal violations, which include recording, broadcasting, or disclosing conversations, communications, or audio-visual materials, taking, revealing, or preserving images of others, or publishing news, electronic or photographic images, scenes, or Comments, data or information, even if they are true, with the intention of harming a person, or taking pictures of the injured, dead, or accident victims and publishing them without the consent of those concerned, in addition to the violation of tracking or monitoring the geographical locations of others, or disclosing, transferring, or keeping them.

The department warned that the penalty will be increased to imprisonment for a period of not less than one year, and a fine of not less than 250,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties when any modification or manipulation is made to a recording, image, or scene with the intention of defamation or abuse. To someone else.

For his part, the Director of the Abu Dhabi Center for Legal and Community Awareness (responsibility), Counselor Dr. Muhammad Rashid Al-Dhanhani, confirmed that the rapid development of modern technological means, and the widespread use of the information network, especially social media, has turned the attack on people’s privacy into an easily accessible act, while the right In terms of privacy, it is considered one of the most important human rights covered by various agreements, constitutions and legislation, in a way that ensures the continuation and development of social life, which was accompanied by the enactment and application of laws to protect privacy, by following a clear approach in criminalizing all actions that would violate the private life of individuals, with the imposition of penalties. A deterrent to anyone who violates this right.

He said: “At the Abu Dhabi Center for Legal and Community Awareness in the Judicial Department (responsibility), we recently launched an awareness campaign entitled (Respect for privacy… a right and a duty), with the aim of strengthening societal culture about the nature of violating privacy and the private life of individuals, and the social damage and negative effects resulting from it. And raising the level of awareness among users of social networking sites when sharing personal information, while clarifying the legal responsibility resulting from committing crimes of violating privacy,” stressing that spreading the legal culture and raising awareness of images of privacy violations, and the social effects resulting from committing this act, guarantees preventive protection for individuals. the society.

Emirates Today monitored a number of cases that witnessed the application of the penalty for revealing secrets and assaulting privacy, including the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court issuing a conviction against an Arab woman accused of inciting public opinion and assaulting privacy using the information network, and verbally assaulting one of the people participating in the book fair event that It was held in the country during the recent period, during a live video broadcast on a social media platform.

The court ruled in the presence of the defendant to be punished with imprisonment for a period of six months and a fine of 50,000 dirhams for the crime of violating the victim’s privacy, with the erasure of all photos, the confiscation of the device used, and the closure of her account on the “X” website completely, and to punish her with a fine of 10,000 dirhams for the crime of insult, with Suspending the implementation of the prison sentence for a period of three years starting from the day the ruling becomes final, and deporting her from the state following the implementation of the sentence. Raising awareness of images of invasion of privacy ensures preventive protection for community members.