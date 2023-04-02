The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet it posted yesterday on its social media accounts, indicated the penalty for managing the crime of “organized begging”.

And she mentioned that the law punishes with imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams whoever manages the crime of organized begging, which is committed by an organized group of two or more people .. and whoever brings people to the state to use them in the crime of organized begging shall be punished with the same penalty. .

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.