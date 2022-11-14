The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet it posted yesterday on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for perjury.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 302 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, whoever falsely testifies before a judicial authority or a body that has the power to hear witnesses after taking an oath, denies the truth, or conceals some or all of what he knows about the facts of the case. The one who is questioned about whether the person who testified was an acceptable witness or not, or whether his testimony was accepted in those procedures or not, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than (3) three months.

If he commits this act during the investigation or trial of a felony, he shall be sentenced to term imprisonment.