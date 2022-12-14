The Georgian Penitentiary Service showed a video with Saakashvili and accused him of simulation

The Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia showed footage of the country’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is in custody, and accused the politician of simulation. This is reported Interfax.

In the published footage, the politician smokes in his hospital room, eats and swears with the medical staff. The videos were made public due to high public interest, the agency explained, and said they “clearly show simulative actions” by Saakashvili in order to “obstruct the administration of justice and mislead the public and international partners.”