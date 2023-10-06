Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced this on Friday morning. Mohammadi, 51, is currently in prison. She will receive the prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her commitment to human rights and freedom for all, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
#Imprisoned #Iranian #activist #Narges #Mohammadi #receives #Nobel #Peace #Prize
Nobel of Peace | “Woman, life, freedom” – Iranian Narges Mohammadi has paid dearly for her fight
Mohammadi, 51, is currently serving more than 10 years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison. He has been sentenced to 154...