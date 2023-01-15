Giovanni, known by all as little Govi, was so thin that he could not even stand up. Today he is a healthy and happy boy

The story of John Eastwood, known today as Govi, dates back to 2010, when he was only 6 years old. Seeing photos of him today as she meets her saviors warms our hearts.

John Eastwood is affected by down syndrome and when he was only 6 years old, he was found in the ceiling of his family’s home. He was very thin and starving.

Those people who were supposed to love and take care of him treated him as something unnecessary. He was six years old, but his appearance was that of a child of three.

The police immediately pointed the finger at the mother, Rachel Perez. The day before, after a report to the social workers, the agents had gone to the house and had taken away her children. But of Govi there was no trace.

She had made up a story about where the boy was, but since the police didn’t believe her words, they returned to the house the next day to another surprise check.

They barely managed to believe their eyesthat 6-year-old boy with Down’s syndrome, had brittle bones bent from rickets, no longer had hair on his head and could no longer even look a human being in the eye.

Around him there wasn’t even a blanket, no toys, he was locked in the attic like a Prisoner.

Today Govi ​​is fine and happy

Years have passed and Govi ​​has changed, he is a boy healthy and happy. He was adopted, along with two of his sisters, by his great-uncles. It took a long time, long years, for him to regain his weight and be able to smile again, but today he is safe and he feels loved by the people around him.

In 2016, 6 years after the events, at the age of 12, Giovanni was able to meet and shake hands to the agents who saved him from that nightmare. Here it is:

The images warm the heart.