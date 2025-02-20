The actress Mónica Cervera (49 years old), who participated in the series The one that is coming has been arrested and imprisoned in Marbella (Malaga). The arrest took place last Monday, February 17, for a court order that was pending in Malaga.

After paying for court, the actress has entered prison. Specifically, a crime against heritage is attributedas Canal Málaga has advanced and had a judicial claim in force. The actress was living on the street for a few months.

His last project was in 2016. Then it disappeared. Recently, the magazine Week He found her in Marbella and Living in indigence, emaciated, shaved and very thin. He came to tell in the publication that a park of a park lived because he had no money to pay a rental.

Cervera began in his actress work with the training in dance in Madrid and arrived at the Marbella dramatic school. His first appearance was in the short film Fungus, from Ramón Salazar. On television he had a role in Hands to work And in cinema he did Octavia, Piedras, Crime Fermote and 20 centimeters.

Mónica Cervera, when she quickly. Instagram/@monicacerverarodriguez

With Fer -Total crime, his greatest success came as an actress, as she was nominated for the Goya Award to the Revelation actress. Then he made series like With two heels And his great fame came to him with The one that is coming.