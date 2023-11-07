Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Although Igor Girkin is considered a supporter of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, he also criticized Russia’s conduct of the war. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL AP/dpa

Hardliner Girkin continues to criticize Putin’s conduct of the war. He fears that Russia’s offensive potential will decline next year.

Moscow – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies this, but the Ukraine war has spiraled into something of a stalemate. Neither Ukraine nor Russia are making significant gains in terrain. Almost no progress is being made as Ukrainian troops engage in bitter, bloody battles with the Russian attackers. If the imprisoned Russian hardliner and ex-commander Igor Girkin has his way, the future of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin’s troops looks bleak.

Criticism of the military: Girkin sees “increasingly weak” Russian army

Girkin is a former Russian military intelligence colonel who also led pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine for years and is considered to be primarily responsible for the shooting down of the MH17 passenger plane. In the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, he repeatedly criticized Putin and his conduct of the war. He accused the Kremlin of being too delicate in Ukraine. He was finally arrested in July.

In a letter written on October 26 and published by his wife Miroslava Reginskaya, Girkin once again analyzed the situation of Russian troops at the front, as the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported. Accordingly, Girkin emphasized that in the spring of 2024, Russian troops would be even less prepared for offensive operations than they are now. Although the Russian army repelled the Ukrainian counteroffensive “generally successfully,” the soldiers were “increasingly weak” compared to Ukrainian capabilities.

Putin’s soldiers, Girkin said, did not even manage to successfully complete limited offensive operations around areas such as Kupyansk and Lyman in the autumn months, let alone launch more comprehensive offensives. The “tactical advances” around Avdiivka led to high losses on the Russian side, but did not sufficiently advance the general Russian offensive. For Girkin, the example of Avdiivka is exemplary: According to the ex-colonel, this sector of the front shows that Russian soldiers are unable to secure an advantage despite all the preparations and abundance of ammunition. Ukraine is expecting another major Russian attack there.

Ukraine war: Hardliner Girkin makes dire prediction for Putin’s soldiers

Girkin does not see a timely Russian ability to carry out major offensive operations against Ukrainian troops, as he emphasizes in his letter. Instead, Russian soldiers would most likely spend the entire winter fending off individual Ukrainian attacks. The result, according to the ex-colonel: Both the defensive and offensive potential of the Russians will have decreased significantly in the spring of 2024.

Girkin also stated that it was not unlikely that the Ukrainian army could break through Russian defense lines. Ultimately, the Russian units are exhausted due to months of clashes. Girkin said that simultaneously defending against Ukrainian attacks and attempting to go on the attack yourself would further harm the Russian troops and their future offensive potential. (bb)