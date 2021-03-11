The leader of a powerful Honduran drug clan declared this Thursday to the United States Attorney’s Office that he bribed Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández with $ 250,000, in exchange for protection. A new accusation against the politician, who denies any involvement, within the framework of the trial against the drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes.

The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, is on the ropes after a new accusation for alleged collaboration with Honduran drug trafficking, within the framework of the federal trial that is being held in New York, United States, against the alleged drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes.

This Thursday, March 11, the former leader of the Los Cachiros cartel, Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, testified before a US prosecutor accusing the Honduran president, in power since 2014, of helping to introduce tons of cocaine to the United States after accepting bribes from the drug trafficking –at least 250,000 dollars in cash– to make Geovanny Fuentes an “untouchable” of the authorities of the Central American country.

On the third day of testimony in the trial against Fuentes, the Prosecutor’s Office asked Rivera if Los Cachiros bribed Juan Orlando Hernández with money from drug trafficking, he replied briefly: “Yes, sir.” Payments to Honduran politicians would exceed $ 1.2 million.

According to Rivera, the money was delivered in 2012 –before the presidential primaries– through Hilda Hernández, the president’s sister who died in a helicopter accident in 2017, in exchange for “protection so that the military police and the police They did not capture us in Honduras and “that I and my brother were not extradited to the United States and that Juan Orlando Hernández continued to give us contracts to continue laundering drug money,” Rivera alleged.

In addition to the payment to avoid his extradition to the United States, the Hernández government also contributed to the laundering of drug money. The former testified in an open trial in which he also implicated Vice President Ricardo Álvarez Aries and former presidents José Manuel Zelaya and Porfirio Lobo. The then mayor of Tegucigalpa, Álvarez, would have received 500,000 dollars in 2006, the same amount was destined to the former presidents, according to the indictment.

After the controversy, ex-president Zelaya rejected Rivera’s statements: “Irrefutable proof that I never received a bribe is that I never appointed a minister, neither of organized crime, nor due to pressure from the American embassy,” Zelaya said on Twitter, adding that he did not he has no problem declaring in front of the US authorities because “he has nothing to hide.”

“The Prosecutor’s Office is definitely working hard to try to establish links between Hernández and Fuentes and the two families. We have seen photos of Fuentes’ brother with President Hernández, at least two photos, one of them was at President Hernández’s birthday party. , in 2017, what you would think is an exclusive event, “explained investigative journalist Jeff Ernst, adding that several witnesses have portrayed the president as a key figure and never before has a leader been” so involved in drug trafficking allegations. ” .

President Juan Orlando Hernandez denies the accusations

For his part, Hernández has repeatedly denied any involvement with drug trafficking: “How to believe false testimonies that I was dealing with drug traffickers, when it is proven that the Cachiros sought a deal with the US because of the impossibility of criminals to make a deal. deal with me, ”Hernández wrote on Wednesday on his Twitter account. The president alleges that the trial witnesses are looking for “the magic key” to lighten their sentences by inventing fallacies against his government.

Hernández also said last Wednesday in front of Congress that the accusations against him could compromise the joint security efforts between Washington and Tegucigalpa, in their fight against drug trafficking.

It is not the only testimony that links the Honduran president to drug trafficking in what US prosecutors have called a “narco-state” and link much of Hernández’s political rise to the financing of drug trafficking.

During the opening of the trial against Fuentes, US prosecutor Jacob Gutwilling said that the president had told the main defendant that “they would transport so much cocaine to the United States that they would put the drug through the nose of the gringos” and warned that the Central American leader he has been a faithful partner in drug trafficking.

While the defense, Eylan Schulman, has tried to discredit the witnesses by inciting the jury not to believe Rivera’s testimony: “The US Government agreed to deal with this demon … he should never be believed.” But prosecutors consider Hernández a co-conspirator of Fuentes in smuggling tons of drugs, even though they have not formally charged the Honduran president.

Rivera collaborated for two years with the US anti-drug agency (DEA) until surrendering to the authorities in 2015 and has acknowledged having murdered 78 people, in addition to working together with Fuentes, despite having marked differences that ended in a strong rivalry . Now, the former is a key witness in this and other investigations in exchange for reducing his sentence of life imprisonment.

Hernández has political protection until 2022

The accusations against the president of Honduras, a fervent ally of the United States, pose a challenge to the new administration of Joe Biden, who has promised to allocate a large amount of funds to address the migration crisis in Central America, but these investments depend on good governance of Central American leaders.

For the moment, Hernández – in office until 2022 – is eluding Justice under his political protection, maintaining control of Parliament, Justice and the Armed Forces. And it seems that the US authorities do not plan his extradition and hope to try him once he has left power through political means.

“The time and space for political maneuvering has been reduced. The most he can achieve is to finish his term, because there is no formal accusation, “the sociologist and analyst Eugenio Sosa explained to AFP, adding that the United States does not want to further convulse Honduras, a country mired in several social, economic and security crises. aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

